Overview

Dr. Chandrasekharan Nair, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University of Kerala / Medical College and is affiliated with Medical City Fort Worth.



Dr. Nair works at Texas Cardiovascular Institute in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.