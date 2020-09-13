Dr. Chandrasekhar Basu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Basu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chandrasekhar Basu, MD
Overview of Dr. Chandrasekhar Basu, MD
Dr. Chandrasekhar Basu, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Cypress, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress and HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest.
Dr. Basu's Office Locations
Chandrasekhar Basu - 9899 Towne Lake Parkway Suite 1009899 Towne Lake Pkwy Ste 100, Cypress, TX 77433 Directions (713) 731-5982Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Advanced Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine9645 Barker Cypress Rd Ste 110, Cypress, TX 77433 Directions (713) 379-7184
Basu Plastic Surgery6400 Fannin St Ste 2100, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 347-3684Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Basu and his team are absolutely the best! Extremely professional and experts in the field. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Chandrasekhar Basu, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1730269150
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Medical Center
- George Washington University Hospital
- Tufts University School Of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Basu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Basu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
73 patients have reviewed Dr. Basu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Basu.
