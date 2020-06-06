Dr. Chandrasekhar Varma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Varma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chandrasekhar Varma, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chandrasekhar Varma, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Jawaharlal Inst Med Ed, Pondicherry and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Escondido and Sharp Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Varma works at
Locations
1
North County Endocrine Medical Group625 Citracado Pkwy Ste 108, Escondido, CA 92025 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Palomar Medical Center Escondido
- Sharp Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Varma is very, very good. After 3 inconclusive biopsies of the thyroid, he chose to use the (then) new genome sequencing for thyroid cancer probability (Afirma). The Afirma gene expression classifier (GEC) test uses thyroid cells obtained at the time of biopsy to screen for molecular markers (genes) that are associated with thyroid cancer. It's manufacturers claim that that the test can predict which of the indeterminate nodules are likely to be benign (with a 95 % certainty). Dr. Varma does an ultrasound each year to determine if there is growth of the thyroid that may be touching other parts of the neck/throat but in the past 3 years it's been excellent. He is thorough, kind, gentle and smart!
About Dr. Chandrasekhar Varma, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 57 years of experience
- English
- 1407967730
Education & Certifications
- Nassau University Medical Center
- Daniel Drake Meml Hosp|V A New York Harbor Healthcare System Brooklyn Campus
- Jawaharlal Inst Med Ed, Pondicherry
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
