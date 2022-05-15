Dr. Chandrasekhar Vasamreddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vasamreddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chandrasekhar Vasamreddy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chandrasekhar Vasamreddy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Independence, MO. They graduated from Sri Venkateswara University and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center and Research Medical Center.
Dr. Vasamreddy works at
Locations
-
1
Kansas City Heart Rhythm Institute19550 E 39th St S Ste 215, Independence, MO 64057 Directions (913) 346-2824Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
- Research Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Family Health Partners
- First Health
- HCA Midwest Comp Care
- Health Net
- Healthcare USA
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- Missouri Care
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- New Directions Behavioral Health
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Premier Group Insurance
- Savility
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Was referred to Dr. Vasamreddy from the ER regarding SVT heart issues. He saw me in the ER with his nurse and scheduled me right away to take care of the issue. Very, kind, caring, and co nfident Dr. Who has a great team working with him. I highly recommend this Dr. for electricle issues involving the heart.
About Dr. Chandrasekhar Vasamreddy, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1265572481
Education & Certifications
- University Of Oklahoma Health Science Center
- Harbor Hospital Center
- Sri Venkateswara University
