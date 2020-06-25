Dr. Chandrasekhara Punukollu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Punukollu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chandrasekhara Punukollu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chandrasekhara Punukollu, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Latrobe, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Health Sciences / Guntur Medical College and is affiliated with Excela Health Frick Hospital and Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Dr. Punukollu works at
Locations
-
1
Excela Health Gastroenterology - Excela Square At Latrobe100 Excela Health Dr Ste 202, Latrobe, PA 15650 Directions (724) 532-5360
-
2
Latrobe Surgical Group LLC443 Frye Farm Rd Ste 100, Greensburg, PA 15601 Directions (724) 532-5360
-
3
Excela Frick Hospital508 S Church St, Mount Pleasant, PA 15666 Directions (724) 547-7212
-
4
Westmoreland Orthopedics & Sports Medicine530 South St Ste 200, Greensburg, PA 15601 Directions (724) 689-1070
Hospital Affiliations
- Excela Health Frick Hospital
- Excela Health Latrobe Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I have been to Dr. Punukollu several times over the years and have never had a problem with him. He was always very professional and answered any questions and always explained the process and results. I would recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Chandrasekhara Punukollu, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1912014549
Education & Certifications
- University of Health Sciences / Guntur Medical College
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Punukollu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Punukollu accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Punukollu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Punukollu has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Punukollu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Punukollu speaks Hindi.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Punukollu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Punukollu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Punukollu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Punukollu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.