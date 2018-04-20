Overview of Dr. Chandrashekhar Joshi, MD

Dr. Chandrashekhar Joshi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Simi Valley, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from Atlanta College Of Physicians & Surgeons.



Dr. Joshi works at Simi Health Center in Simi Valley, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.