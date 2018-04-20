Dr. Chandrashekhar Joshi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joshi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chandrashekhar Joshi, MD
Overview of Dr. Chandrashekhar Joshi, MD
Dr. Chandrashekhar Joshi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Simi Valley, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from Atlanta College Of Physicians & Surgeons.
Dr. Joshi works at
Dr. Joshi's Office Locations
Simi Health Center1350 E Los Angeles Ave, Simi Valley, CA 93065 Directions (805) 522-3782
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Joshi?
Today I went in to see Dr. Joshi for the first time. I was very pleased with his genuine care and approach to my situation. He asked me to share with him what was going on. He then sat in the chair across from me and thouroughly and calmly listened to everything I was saying. He is well organized, cares about his patients and overall I feel is a wonderful Doctor. I definitely will be keeping him as my primary care physician.
About Dr. Chandrashekhar Joshi, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 52 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1215049374
Education & Certifications
- Cook County Hospital|Vet Affairs Med Center
- Atlanta College Of Physicians & Surgeons
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Joshi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joshi accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joshi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Joshi speaks Hindi.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Joshi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joshi.
