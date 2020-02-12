Overview

Dr. Chandrashekhar Thukral, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center and SwedishAmerican Hospital.



Dr. Thukral works at Rockford Gastroenterology Associates, Ltd in Rockford, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Liver Damage from Alcohol along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.