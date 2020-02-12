Dr. Chandrashekhar Thukral, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thukral is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chandrashekhar Thukral, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Chandrashekhar Thukral, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center and SwedishAmerican Hospital.
Rockford Gastroenterology Associates, Ltd401 Roxbury Rd, Rockford, IL 61107 Directions (815) 397-7340Monday7:00am - 5:30pmTuesday7:00am - 5:30pmWednesday7:00am - 5:30pmThursday7:00am - 5:30pmFriday7:00am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center
- SwedishAmerican Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thukral?
good
About Dr. Chandrashekhar Thukral, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Bengali
- 1942263827
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center-Harvard Medical School
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology
