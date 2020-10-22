See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Austell, GA
Dr. Chandresh Shah, MD

Internal Medicine
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Chandresh Shah, MD

Dr. Chandresh Shah, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Austell, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Goverment Medical College and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital.

Dr. Shah works at Cobb Medical Clinic in Austell, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shah's Office Locations

    Cobb Medical Clinic
    2615 E West Connector Ste 106, Austell, GA 30106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 941-0010

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wellstar Cobb Hospital

Nausea
Acute Bronchitis
Bronchitis
Nausea
Acute Bronchitis
Bronchitis

Nausea Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Oct 22, 2020
    Excellent. Very professional and prompt.
    charles brown — Oct 22, 2020
    About Dr. Chandresh Shah, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 43 years of experience
    • English
    • 1770655987
    Education & Certifications

    • Coney Island Hospital
    • United Med Center
    • Goverment Medical College
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chandresh Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

