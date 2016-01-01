Overview of Dr. Chandreshwar Shahi, MD

Dr. Chandreshwar Shahi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Raritan, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Patna Medical College|Patna Medical College, Patna University and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.



Dr. Shahi works at Somerset Cardiocare in Raritan, NJ with other offices in Hillsborough, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypotension and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.