Dr. Chandrika Joshi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Novi, MI. They completed their residency with McMaster U Med Ctr
Associates In Ob/Gyn26850 Providence Pkwy Ste 315, Novi, MI 48374 Directions (248) 465-4340Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
Associates In Obstetrics & Gynecology1225 S Latson Rd Ste 380, Howell, MI 48843 Directions (248) 465-4340
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Dr. Joshi has been my OBGYN for 20 years and remains my favorite doctor across the board. She delivered my child and was compassionate and understanding as well as direct and honest about the safety of myself and my baby during labor and delivery. She took time to listen to my needs and answer all of our questions and has continued to do that throughout every appointment, procedure and checkup since...including emergency surgery. I have 20 years of history and experience with her as my doctor and based on that I never hesitate to recommend her to all of the women in my life looking for quality OB/GYN care.
- McMaster U Med Ctr
- Doctors Hosp
Dr. Joshi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joshi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joshi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Joshi has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Joshi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Joshi speaks Gujarati.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Joshi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joshi.
