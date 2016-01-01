Dr. Chandrika Sridharamurthy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sridharamurthy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chandrika Sridharamurthy, MD
Overview of Dr. Chandrika Sridharamurthy, MD
Dr. Chandrika Sridharamurthy, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Sridharamurthy works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Sridharamurthy's Office Locations
-
1
Weill Cornell Medicine Primary Care - West Side12 West 72nd Street, New York, NY 10023 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sridharamurthy?
About Dr. Chandrika Sridharamurthy, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1386170256
Education & Certifications
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sridharamurthy accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sridharamurthy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sridharamurthy works at
Dr. Sridharamurthy has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sridharamurthy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sridharamurthy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sridharamurthy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.