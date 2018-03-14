Dr. Sundaram has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chandru Sundaram, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Chandru Sundaram, MD
Dr. Chandru Sundaram, MD is an Urology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University and is affiliated with IU Health Methodist Hospital and IU Health University Hospital.
Dr. Sundaram works at
Dr. Sundaram's Office Locations
Univ. Urologists Inc. PC535 Barnhill Dr # ROUTE041, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 944-0174
Hospital Affiliations
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
- IU Health University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I live about three hours away but am more than willing to make the trip to have him for my urologist.
About Dr. Chandru Sundaram, MD
- Urology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1609861384
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Hospital|Harvard Med School
- Bangalore University|University Of Minnesota|University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
- Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University
Frequently Asked Questions
