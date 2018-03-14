Overview of Dr. Chandru Sundaram, MD

Dr. Chandru Sundaram, MD is an Urology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University and is affiliated with IU Health Methodist Hospital and IU Health University Hospital.



Dr. Sundaram works at Univ. Urologists Inc. PC in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Kidney and Ureter Removal, Kidney Cancer and Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.