Dr. Chanel Perkins, DPM
Overview of Dr. Chanel Perkins, DPM
Dr. Chanel Perkins, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Galveston, TX.
Dr. Perkins' Office Locations
University of Texas Medical Branch Hospitals301 University Blvd, Galveston, TX 77555 Directions (409) 772-2222Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Utmb Outpatient Practices & Multispecialty2660 Gulf Fwy S, League City, TX 77573 Directions (832) 505-2300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 3:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 3:00pm
University Fertility Center Art Laboratory1804 FM 646 Rd W Ste N, Dickinson, TX 77539 Directions (409) 772-2222
League City Campus Hospital2240 Gulf Fwy S, League City, TX 77573 Directions (832) 505-1200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Chanel Perkins, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1295979391
