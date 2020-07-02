See All Psychiatrists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Chang-Gyu Hahn, MD

Psychiatry
5.0 (3)
Map Pin Small Philadelphia, PA
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Chang-Gyu Hahn, MD

Dr. Chang-Gyu Hahn, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Seoul National University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Hahn works at Jefferson Psychiatry Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Schizophrenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hahn's Office Locations

    Jefferson Psychiatry Associates
    33 S 9th St Ste 210-C, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Autism
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 02, 2020
    Dr.Hahn literally saved my life. After years of different psychiatrists, no one is as talented and experienced as Dr.Hahn. I have exceptionally bizarre reactions to medications but Dr.Hahn took them all seriously and was able to explain my brain chemistry and why things were happening and then created a medication regimen that worked for me. I've never had a better doctor and I cannot recommend Dr.Hahn enough.
    Caroline — Jul 02, 2020
    Dr. Hahn's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Hahn

    About Dr. Chang-Gyu Hahn, MD

    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1558472100
    Education & Certifications

    • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
    Medical Education
    • Seoul National University College Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Jefferson Methodist Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chang-Gyu Hahn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hahn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hahn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hahn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hahn works at Jefferson Psychiatry Associates in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Hahn’s profile.

    Dr. Hahn has seen patients for Schizophrenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hahn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hahn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hahn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hahn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hahn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

