Dr. Chang-Gyu Hahn, MD
Dr. Chang-Gyu Hahn, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Seoul National University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Jefferson Psychiatry Associates33 S 9th St Ste 210-C, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Dr.Hahn literally saved my life. After years of different psychiatrists, no one is as talented and experienced as Dr.Hahn. I have exceptionally bizarre reactions to medications but Dr.Hahn took them all seriously and was able to explain my brain chemistry and why things were happening and then created a medication regimen that worked for me. I've never had a better doctor and I cannot recommend Dr.Hahn enough.
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Seoul National University College Of Medicine
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Dr. Hahn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hahn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hahn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hahn has seen patients for Schizophrenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hahn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hahn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hahn.
