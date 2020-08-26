See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in San Bernardino, CA
Dr. Chang Lee, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.2 (30)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Chang Lee, MD

Dr. Chang Lee, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Bernardino, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Bernardine Medical Center.

Dr. Lee works at MAGDA ROBINSON MD in San Bernardino, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lee's Office Locations

    Magda Robinson MD
    399 E Highland Ave Ste 223, San Bernardino, CA 92404 (909) 475-5200

  St. Bernardine Medical Center

Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Aug 26, 2020
    This is my second time seeing Dr.Lee with my second child. He is an easy going doctor and takes the time to listen and make his patients feel comfortable. The hospital may not be up to par with the latest technology or accommodations but having a OBGYN like Dr. Lee is worth it for me.
    About Dr. Chang Lee, MD

    Specialties
    Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Chinese, Mandarin and Minnan
    NPI Number
    1811197536
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    Boston University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chang Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lee works at MAGDA ROBINSON MD in San Bernardino, CA. View the full address on Dr. Lee’s profile.

    Dr. Lee speaks Chinese, Mandarin and Minnan.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

