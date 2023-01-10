See All Hematologists in Sylvania, OH
Dr. Chang Xia, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Chang Xia, MD

Hematology
4.2 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Chang Xia, MD

Dr. Chang Xia, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Sylvania, OH. They graduated from China Medical University / Shenyang Medical College|Shenyang Medical College and is affiliated with Fulton County Health Center, ProMedica Flower Hospital, ProMedica Memorial Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.

Dr. Xia works at ProMedica Physicians Hematology | Oncology Associates in Sylvania, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Polycythemia Rubra Vera, Anemia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Hematology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Kevin Koehler, MD
Dr. Kevin Koehler, MD
4.8 (5)
View Profile
Dr. Mitchell Haut, MD
Dr. Mitchell Haut, MD
3.3 (19)
View Profile
Dr. Bernard Silver, MD
Dr. Bernard Silver, MD
5.0 (2)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Xia's Office Locations

  1. 1
    ProMedica Physicians Hematology/Oncology Associates - Sylvania & Monroe
    5308 Harroun Rd Ste 55, Sylvania, OH 43560 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 824-6599

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Fulton County Health Center
  • ProMedica Flower Hospital
  • ProMedica Memorial Hospital
  • ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Anemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Anemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Paracentesis Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Paramount
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Xia?

    Jan 10, 2023
    Dr. Xia is an excellent doctor. She is intelligent and caring and makes sure that patients and their families understand medical results and treatment plans and have all their questions answered. We highly recommend Dr. Xia.
    — Jan 10, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Chang Xia, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Chang Xia, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Xia to family and friends

    Dr. Xia's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Xia

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Chang Xia, MD.

    About Dr. Chang Xia, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Mandarin
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1114187549
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF IOWA HOSPITALS AND CLINICS
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Greater Baltimore Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Greater Baltimore Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • China Medical University / Shenyang Medical College|Shenyang Medical College
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology and Medical Oncology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chang Xia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Xia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Xia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Xia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Xia works at ProMedica Physicians Hematology | Oncology Associates in Sylvania, OH. View the full address on Dr. Xia’s profile.

    Dr. Xia has seen patients for Polycythemia Rubra Vera, Anemia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Xia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Xia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Xia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Xia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Xia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Chang Xia, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.