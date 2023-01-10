Dr. Chang Xia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Xia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chang Xia, MD
Overview of Dr. Chang Xia, MD
Dr. Chang Xia, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Sylvania, OH. They graduated from China Medical University / Shenyang Medical College|Shenyang Medical College and is affiliated with Fulton County Health Center, ProMedica Flower Hospital, ProMedica Memorial Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Dr. Xia's Office Locations
ProMedica Physicians Hematology/Oncology Associates - Sylvania & Monroe5308 Harroun Rd Ste 55, Sylvania, OH 43560 Directions (419) 824-6599
Hospital Affiliations
- Fulton County Health Center
- ProMedica Flower Hospital
- ProMedica Memorial Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Paramount
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Xia is an excellent doctor. She is intelligent and caring and makes sure that patients and their families understand medical results and treatment plans and have all their questions answered. We highly recommend Dr. Xia.
About Dr. Chang Xia, MD
- Hematology
- English, Mandarin
- 1114187549
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA HOSPITALS AND CLINICS
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center
- China Medical University / Shenyang Medical College|Shenyang Medical College
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Dr. Xia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Xia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Xia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Xia has seen patients for Polycythemia Rubra Vera, Anemia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Xia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Xia speaks Mandarin.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Xia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Xia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Xia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Xia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.