Overview of Dr. Chanland Roonprapunt, MD

Dr. Chanland Roonprapunt, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West.



Dr. Roonprapunt works at Mount Sinai West in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.