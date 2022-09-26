See All Urologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Channa Amarasekera, MD

Urology
5.0 (2)
Map Pin Small Chicago, IL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Channa Amarasekera, MD

Dr. Channa Amarasekera, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chicago, IL. 

Dr. Amarasekera works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Amarasekera's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Galter Pavilion
    675 N Saint Clair St Ste 20-150, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-8146
  2. 2
    Northwestern Medicine Primary & Specialty Care - Lakeview
    1333 W Belmont Ave Ste 200, Chicago, IL 60657 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 926-3627

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Trichomoniasis Screening
Uroflowmetry
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Trichomoniasis Screening
Uroflowmetry
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Sep 26, 2022
Dr Amarasekera treats my husband who has Alzheimer’s and not only is he a good listener, very kind and patient but he is also an excellent urologist.
MMC — Sep 26, 2022
Photo: Dr. Channa Amarasekera, MD
About Dr. Channa Amarasekera, MD

Specialties
  • Urology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1639596471
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Channa Amarasekera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amarasekera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Amarasekera has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Amarasekera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Amarasekera works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Amarasekera’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Amarasekera. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amarasekera.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amarasekera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amarasekera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

