Dr. Channing Willoughby, MD

Pain Medicine
4.3 (28)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Channing Willoughby, MD

Dr. Channing Willoughby, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They graduated from MUSC and is affiliated with Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.

Dr. Willoughby works at Carolina Orthopaedic and Neurosurgical Associates in Spartanburg, SC with other offices in Greenville, SC and Duncan, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Willoughby's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Carolina Orthopaedic and Neurosurgical Associates Spartanburg
    1330 Boiling Springs Rd Ste 1600, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 582-6396
  2. 2
    Carolina Orthopaedic and Neurosurgical Associates Greenville
    220 Roper Mountain Road Ext Ste B, Greenville, SC 29615 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 582-6396
  3. 3
    Carolina Orthopaedic and Neurosurgical Associates Duncan
    115 Deacon Tiller Ct Ste 2, Duncan, SC 29334 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 721-0025

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
  • Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)

Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jan 14, 2023
    Very knowledgeable, genuine concern. Understands my pain and needs. Great staff!
    — Jan 14, 2023
    About Dr. Channing Willoughby, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1235336421
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Pennsylvania State University
    Residency
    • WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    • MUSC
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Channing Willoughby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Willoughby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Willoughby has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Willoughby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Willoughby. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Willoughby.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Willoughby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Willoughby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

