Dr. Channing Willoughby, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They graduated from MUSC and is affiliated with Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.
Carolina Orthopaedic and Neurosurgical Associates Spartanburg1330 Boiling Springs Rd Ste 1600, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Directions (864) 582-6396
Carolina Orthopaedic and Neurosurgical Associates Greenville220 Roper Mountain Road Ext Ste B, Greenville, SC 29615 Directions (864) 582-6396
Carolina Orthopaedic and Neurosurgical Associates Duncan115 Deacon Tiller Ct Ste 2, Duncan, SC 29334 Directions (864) 721-0025
Hospital Affiliations
- Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
- Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Very knowledgeable, genuine concern. Understands my pain and needs. Great staff!
- Pain Medicine
- English
- Pennsylvania State University
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
- MUSC
- Anesthesiology
