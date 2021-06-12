See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Creve Coeur, MO
Dr. Chantal Berez, MD

Internal Medicine
4.0 (22)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Chantal Berez, MD

Dr. Chantal Berez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Creve Coeur, MO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital.

Dr. Berez works at Creve Coeur Family Medicine, LLC in Creve Coeur, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Berez's Office Locations

    Creve Coeur Family Medicine, LLC
    11550 Olive Blvd Ste 120, Creve Coeur, MO 63141 (314) 523-2590

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Luke's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vitamin B Deficiency
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Overweight
Vitamin B Deficiency
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Overweight

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vitamin B Deficiency
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Overweight
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bladder Infection
Boil
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Breast Pain
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cardiovascular Disease Counseling
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Confusion
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Essential Tremor
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Genital Herpes
Hair Loss
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Herpes Simplex Infection
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Mastodynia
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neck Muscle Strain
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Obesity Counseling
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overactive Bladder
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pap Smear
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pneumonia
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polymyositis
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Raynaud's Disease
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Symptomatic Menopause
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Tinnitus
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Infection
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Advantra
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HealthLink
    • Medicare
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jun 12, 2021
    I am over 60 and have never had a primary care doctor that I was comfortable with, until now. Dr. Berez really listens! She doesn't just look at one thing and stay there. She looked closely at the records I brought and kept asking me about everything. I have always seen the doctor, very close to my appointment time, except when they squeezed me in at the end of the day because of an inflamed tick bite. They may have been a little later because they give everyone the time they need and stay well after their patients are gone every day. I sent my sister and her daughter to see her and we all agree the doctor and her staff are the best we've ever seen!
    Carol — Jun 12, 2021
    About Dr. Chantal Berez, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 10 years of experience
    • English
    • 1982049623
    Education & Certifications

    • St. Mary's Hospital
    • G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED &amp; HLTH SCI
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chantal Berez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Berez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Berez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Berez works at Creve Coeur Family Medicine, LLC in Creve Coeur, MO. View the full address on Dr. Berez’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Berez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

