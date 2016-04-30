Dr. Lisik has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chantal Lisik, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Chantal Lisik, MD
Dr. Chantal Lisik, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Warren, NJ. They graduated from St. Matthews University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center.
Clark Warren Associates in Internal Medicine65 Mountain Blvd Ext Ste 209, Warren, NJ 07059 Directions (732) 469-7290
Cranford Medical Group Corp.67 Walnut Ave Ste 402, Clark, NJ 07066 Directions (908) 868-6669
- Overlook Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
Dr. Lisik is very patient, listens well and explains things clearly. She is a very caring person.
About Dr. Chantal Lisik, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- St. Matthews University / School of Medicine
Dr. Lisik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lisik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lisik. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lisik.
