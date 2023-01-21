Dr. Chantal Spurdon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spurdon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chantal Spurdon, MD
Overview of Dr. Chantal Spurdon, MD
Dr. Chantal Spurdon, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bedford, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo.
Dr. Spurdon works at
Dr. Spurdon's Office Locations
-
1
USMD Mid-Cities OB/GYN Clinic1615 Hospital Pkwy Ste 100, Bedford, TX 76022 Directions (817) 730-4132
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Spurdon?
I am so sad to hear that Dr. Spurdon retired, she was my OBGYN for over 20 years and one of the best.
About Dr. Chantal Spurdon, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1952442022
Education & Certifications
- Phys Capital Ptnrs
- U Rochester-Strong Meml Hosp
- New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spurdon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spurdon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Spurdon using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Spurdon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spurdon works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Spurdon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spurdon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spurdon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spurdon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.