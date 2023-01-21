Overview of Dr. Chantal Spurdon, MD

Dr. Chantal Spurdon, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bedford, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo.



Dr. Spurdon works at USMD Mid-Cities OB/GYN Clinic in Bedford, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.