Overview of Dr. Chantel Park, MD

Dr. Chantel Park, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Bala Cynwyd, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Sidney Kimmel Medical College At Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Park works at Jefferson Rheumatology Associates in Bala Cynwyd, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.