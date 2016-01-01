See All Podiatrists in Baltimore, MD
Dr. Chantel Sanford, DPM

Podiatry
4.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Baltimore, MD
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Chantel Sanford, DPM

Dr. Chantel Sanford, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Podiatry, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Sanford works at Sole Care in Baltimore, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sanford's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sole Care
    2300 Garrison Blvd, Baltimore, MD 21216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 213-5900

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot
Diabetic Foot Care
Hammer Toe
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot
Diabetic Foot Care

Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Wound Care Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Wounds Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
House Call Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Nail Abnormality Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Nail Debridement Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicaid

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Chantel Sanford, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1063736569
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Cooper University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Pennsylvania
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chantel Sanford, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sanford has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sanford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sanford has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanford.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

