Dr. Chantel Strachan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strachan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chantel Strachan, MD
Overview of Dr. Chantel Strachan, MD
Dr. Chantel Strachan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Strachan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Strachan's Office Locations
-
1
Columbia Primary Care - Midtown51 West 51st Street Suite 340, New York, NY 10019 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Strachan?
About Dr. Chantel Strachan, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1053775833
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Strachan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Strachan works at
Dr. Strachan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strachan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Strachan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Strachan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.