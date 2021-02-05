Dr. Chantelle Baldwin, ND is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baldwin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chantelle Baldwin, ND
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chantelle Baldwin, ND is a Family Medicine Specialist in Eugene, OR.
Dr. Baldwin works at
Locations
-
1
Dr Chantelle Baldwin1850 Oak St Ste A, Eugene, OR 97401 Directions (541) 799-0070Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had a wonderful experience with this provider as a new patient. She was concerned and thorough, and was helpful to assist me in my treatment in a professional manner. I recommend.
About Dr. Chantelle Baldwin, ND
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1245544857
