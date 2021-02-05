See All Family Doctors in Eugene, OR
Dr. Chantelle Baldwin, ND

Family Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Chantelle Baldwin, ND is a Family Medicine Specialist in Eugene, OR. 

Dr. Baldwin works at Engage Health Clinic LLC in Eugene, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Dr Chantelle Baldwin
    1850 Oak St Ste A, Eugene, OR 97401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 799-0070
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cholesterol Screening
Diabetes Screening
Gonorrhea Screening
Cholesterol Screening
Diabetes Screening
Gonorrhea Screening

Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 05, 2021
    I had a wonderful experience with this provider as a new patient. She was concerned and thorough, and was helpful to assist me in my treatment in a professional manner. I recommend.
    Skyler — Feb 05, 2021
    About Dr. Chantelle Baldwin, ND

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1245544857
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chantelle Baldwin, ND is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baldwin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Baldwin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Baldwin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Baldwin works at Engage Health Clinic LLC in Eugene, OR. View the full address on Dr. Baldwin’s profile.

    Dr. Baldwin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baldwin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baldwin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baldwin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

