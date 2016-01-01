See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Chantelle Chand, MD

Internal Medicine
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Chantelle Chand, MD

Dr. Chantelle Chand, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. 

Dr. Chand works at Eastern Family Medical/Dental in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chand's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Eastern Family Medical Dental Center
    2212 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 735-9334

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Knee Sprain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Obesity
Knee Sprain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Obesity

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Chantelle Chand, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750733549
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
