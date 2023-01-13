Overview

Dr. Chanukya Dasari, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Henderson, NV. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV and Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.



Dr. Dasari works at Las Vegas Neurosurgical Institute Center for Spine and Brain Surgery in Henderson, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements, Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.