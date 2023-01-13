Dr. Chanukya Dasari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dasari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chanukya Dasari, MD
Overview
Dr. Chanukya Dasari, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Henderson, NV. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV and Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.
Locations
-
1
Henderson3175 Saint Rose Pkwy Ste 320, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 602-6600Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Hospitality Group710 Coronado Center Dr Ste 200, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 602-6600
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Culinary Health Fund
- Health Plan of Nevada
- HealthCare Partners
- Medicare
- MGM Resorts Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Prominence Health Plan
- Teachers Health Trust
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
I suffered two gallbladder attacks in Costa Rica weeks earlier and the second one sent me to the ER. During my first appointment Dr. Dasari reviewed the ultrasounds and doctor's report and explained what caused the attacks and what the best course of treatment was. Dr. Dasari's minimally invasive technique for gallbladder removal allowed me to get back to my normal routine within days, which was important to me as I was returning to Costa Rica 17 days later. 4 tiny incisions and we were done. Great guy, easy relaxed personality, and good follow up.
About Dr. Chanukya Dasari, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1891081014
Education & Certifications
- University of California At Davis / School of Medicine
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
