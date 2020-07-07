Dr. Chao Li, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Li is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chao Li, MD
Dr. Chao Li, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They graduated from CHINA MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / SHENYANG MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area.
Driscoll Maternal and Fetal Physicians Group7121 S Padre Island Dr Ste 118, Corpus Christi, TX 78412 Directions (361) 268-3135
- Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area
Doctor Li is the best specialist
About Dr. Chao Li, MD
- CHINA MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / SHENYANG MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Li has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Li accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Li. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Li.
