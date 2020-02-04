Dr. Chao Li, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Li is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chao Li, MD
Overview
Dr. Chao Li, MD is a Dermatologist in Tyler, TX. They graduated from Harvard Medical School|Harvard University / School Of Medicine.
Locations
Oliver Street 501(a) Inc1367 Dominion Plz, Tyler, TX 75703 Directions (903) 534-6200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Lindale Office521 N Main St, Lindale, TX 75771 Directions (903) 534-6201
Sagebrush Dermatology5432 E Southern Ave Ste 101B, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 681-3376Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
U.S. Dermatology Partners Lindale520 N Main St, Lindale, TX 75771 Directions (903) 534-6200Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Li is a miracle worker.
About Dr. Chao Li, MD
- Dermatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School|Harvard University / School Of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Li accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Li has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Li has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Warts and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Li on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Li. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Li.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Li, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Li appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.