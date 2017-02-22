Overview

Dr. Charalambos Demetri, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Statesville, NC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.



Dr. Demetri works at Piedmont Healthcare Endcrnlgy in Statesville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypothyroidism and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.