Dr. Charalambos Demetri, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Statesville, NC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.
Statesville Office142 Sherlock Dr, Statesville, NC 28625 Directions (704) 838-8256
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Dr. Demetri is the best Endocrinologist I have ever had. He has compassion, is very thorough and takes the time answer any question you have; sadly most of these traits do not exist in doctors these days. His staff is always willing to help as well and are very friendly even when they are extremely busy.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1861692188
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
Dr. Demetri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Demetri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Demetri has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypothyroidism and Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Demetri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Demetri. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Demetri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Demetri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Demetri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.