Dr. Charalambos Rammos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rammos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charalambos Rammos, MD
Overview of Dr. Charalambos Rammos, MD
Dr. Charalambos Rammos, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Peoria Heights, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with OSF Saint Francis Medical Center and Proctor Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair, Lipomas and Breast Lift Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rammos' Office Locations
- 1 4616 N Prospect Rd, Peoria Heights, IL 61616 Directions (309) 495-0050
-
2
Peoria Surgical Group Ltd.1001 Main St Ste 300, Peoria, IL 61606 Directions (309) 495-0250
Hospital Affiliations
- OSF Saint Francis Medical Center
- Proctor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rammos?
This man worked wonders on my very abused and destroyed body! His staff was amazing when it came to everything!! From Alex getting my consultation, to Brittany explaining everything and even more to his nurses aftercare appointments.. amazing! He was great! He was honest and answered any questions I had before and after! I can’t wait for my next appointment to get arms and legs done! I would recommend him a million times!
About Dr. Charalambos Rammos, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1821298555
Education & Certifications
- VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rammos has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rammos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rammos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rammos has seen patients for Wound Repair, Lipomas and Breast Lift Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rammos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Rammos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rammos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rammos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rammos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.