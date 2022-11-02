Overview

Dr. Charan Donkor, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Davie, FL. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Saba University Netherlands Antilles|Saba University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital, HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital, Homestead Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Donkor works at Center for Advanced Robotic and Endoscopic Surgery in Davie, FL with other offices in Plantation, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.