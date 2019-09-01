Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charan Singh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Charan Singh, MD
Dr. Charan Singh, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Washington Hospital.
Dr. Singh works at
Dr. Singh's Office Locations
-
1
Cks Medical Group Inc.2243 Mowry Ave Ste D, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions (510) 795-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Washington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had a positive experience. Found her to communicate in an thorough informative manner with a caring attitude. She answered all of my questions and was helpful. Her staff not as much but were competent.
About Dr. Charan Singh, MD
- Neurology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Bengali and Hindi
- 1821046319
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh works at
Dr. Singh has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Singh speaks Bengali and Hindi.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.