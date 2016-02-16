See All Neurologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Charanjit Dhillon, MD

Neurology
1.7 (33)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Charanjit Dhillon, MD

Dr. Charanjit Dhillon, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL.

Dr. Dhillon works at Phoenician Neurological & Pain Institute in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Chandler, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dhillon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Phoenician Neurological & Pain Institute
    2226 W Northern Ave Ste C212, Phoenix, AZ 85021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 444-7480
  2. 2
    Radiant Research
    6707 N 19th Ave Ste 201, Phoenix, AZ 85015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 776-2982
  3. 3
    Desert Laboratories LLC
    1343 N Alma School Rd Ste 160, Chandler, AZ 85224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 776-2982

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Dementia or Depression Screening
Functional Movement Screening
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Dementia or Depression Screening
Functional Movement Screening
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dementia or Depression Screening
Functional Movement Screening
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Back Pain
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Chronic Neck Pain
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Dementia Evaluation
Difficulty With Walking
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Epilepsy
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Evoked Potential Test
Gait Abnormality
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Head CT Scan
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Home Sleep Study
ImPACT Testing
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Memory Evaluation
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Nerve Conduction Studies
Parkinson's Disease
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Seizure Disorders
Stroke
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test
Wada Test
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Baker's Cyst
Bell's Palsy
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Brain Aneurysm
Cancer Pain
Cerebral Palsy
Cerebrovascular Disease
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chronic Pain
Cognitive Function Testing
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Concussion
Cranial Trauma
Degenerative Disc Disease
Dementia
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diplopia
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dystonia
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Herniated Disc
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Low Back Pain
Myelopathy
Myoclonus
Neck Muscle Strain
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pelvic Fracture
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sleep Apnea
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Spinal Stenosis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Temporal Arteritis
Tension Headache
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy
Tic Disorders
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Traumatic Brain Injury
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Upper Back Pain
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects
Vitamin B Deficiency
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (26)
    Feb 16, 2016
    He takes the time to explain reasons why he is recommending certain medications/procedures with the research behind the explanation. He doesn't run right out of the room and have his assistant do all the work, like I have had experienced before with other neurologist centers. Thanks Dr. Dhillon for your expertise, time, and caring nature!!
    Cathy B in Safford, AZ — Feb 16, 2016
    About Dr. Charanjit Dhillon, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386670123
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charanjit Dhillon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dhillon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dhillon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dhillon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Dhillon. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dhillon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dhillon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dhillon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

