Dr. Charanjit Dhillon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dhillon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charanjit Dhillon, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Charanjit Dhillon, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Phoenician Neurological & Pain Institute2226 W Northern Ave Ste C212, Phoenix, AZ 85021 Directions (480) 444-7480
Radiant Research6707 N 19th Ave Ste 201, Phoenix, AZ 85015 Directions (480) 776-2982
Desert Laboratories LLC1343 N Alma School Rd Ste 160, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 776-2982
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He takes the time to explain reasons why he is recommending certain medications/procedures with the research behind the explanation. He doesn't run right out of the room and have his assistant do all the work, like I have had experienced before with other neurologist centers. Thanks Dr. Dhillon for your expertise, time, and caring nature!!
- Neurology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1386670123
- NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Dhillon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dhillon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dhillon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Dhillon. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dhillon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dhillon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dhillon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.