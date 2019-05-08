Dr. Charanjit Khurana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khurana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charanjit Khurana, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Arlington, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Grant Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Virginia Hospital Center.
Charanjit S. Khurana MD PC1715 N George Mason Dr Ste 107, Arlington, VA 22205 Directions (703) 558-6104
Virginia Hospital Center1701 N George Mason Dr, Arlington, VA 22205 Directions (703) 558-5000
- Virginia Hospital Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
An anomaly on a recent EKG necessitated that I find a cardiologist. I am so glad I was referred to Dr. Khurana. Dr. Khurana and his staff are first rate! Dr. Khurana took time to explain the exams I would need and answer all my questions. His staff scheduled my tests as early as they had openings and Dr. Khurana met with me right after my final test to go over all of the test results. Besides being a world class cardiologist (selected by his peers for Washingtonian Top Doctor listing) and having great bedside manner, Dr. Khurana is one of the few doctors in the area to have the D-Dpect scanning machine. Instead of spending 3 hours to do a stress test and needing to lie flat and still for two 10 minute sessions surrounded by the machine, the D-Spect machine took two 4 minute scans while being slightly prone or sitting up with only my chest covered. I was in and out in an hour. I will recommend Dr. to any family and friend in need of a cardiologist. Tom S Haymarket, Va.
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- George Washington University Hospital
- Cleveland Clin Fdn
- Grant Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences
Dr. Khurana has seen patients for Congenital Heart Disease, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Congenital Heart Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khurana on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Khurana. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khurana.
