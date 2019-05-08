Overview

Dr. Charanjit Khurana, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Arlington, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Grant Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Virginia Hospital Center.



Dr. Khurana works at Charanjit S. Khurana MD PC in Arlington, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Heart Disease, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Congenital Heart Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.