Dr. Charanjit Rao, MD
Overview of Dr. Charanjit Rao, MD
Dr. Charanjit Rao, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Worcester, MA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY D'ALGER / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital and Umass Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Rao works at
Dr. Rao's Office Locations
Francisco Gil M.d. PC10 Winthrop St, Worcester, MA 01604 Directions (508) 756-2244
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Vincent Hospital
- Umass Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Charanjit Rao and his staff were incredibly professional with a wonderful bedside manner. Every staff member from start to finish was very helpful and informative. He and his staff are top quality and I would highly recommend them.
About Dr. Charanjit Rao, MD
- General Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY D'ALGER / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY
Dr. Rao has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rao accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rao has seen patients for Umbilical Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Rao. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.