Dr. Charanjit Rao, MD

General Surgery
4.6 (9)
Map Pin Small Worcester, MA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Charanjit Rao, MD

Dr. Charanjit Rao, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Worcester, MA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY D'ALGER / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital and Umass Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Rao works at Associates In Urology in Worcester, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rao's Office Locations

    Francisco Gil M.d. PC
    10 Winthrop St, Worcester, MA 01604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 756-2244

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Vincent Hospital
  • Umass Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Umbilical Hernia
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Umbilical Hernia
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration

Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 20, 2019
    Dr. Charanjit Rao and his staff were incredibly professional with a wonderful bedside manner. Every staff member from start to finish was very helpful and informative. He and his staff are top quality and I would highly recommend them.
    — May 20, 2019
    About Dr. Charanjit Rao, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841271301
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY D'ALGER / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY
    Medical Education

    Dr. Charanjit Rao, MD is accepting new patients.

    Dr. Rao has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Rao has seen patients for Umbilical Hernia, and more.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Rao. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

