Dr. Charbel Awad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Awad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charbel Awad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Charbel Awad, MD
Dr. Charbel Awad, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Annandale, VA.
Dr. Awad works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Awad's Office Locations
-
1
Annandale Ob. Gyn.4208 Evergreen Ln Ste 213, Annandale, VA 22003 Directions (703) 642-7522Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 5148 Leesburg Pike, Alexandria, VA 22302 Directions (703) 642-7522
- 3 7655 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church, VA 22043 Directions (703) 642-7522
-
4
Inova Fairfax Hospital3300 Gallows Rd, Falls Church, VA 22042 Directions (667) 206-0673
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Awad?
He is a great doctor and I was fully satisfied after visiting him and he has best knowledge and strategy about the patients. He gives attention to the details of patients problems and is very knowledgeable. I would highly recommend him!
About Dr. Charbel Awad, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1497136469
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Awad has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Awad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Awad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Awad works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Awad. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Awad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Awad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Awad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.