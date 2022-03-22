See All Plastic Surgeons in Englewood, NJ
Dr. Charbel Chalfoun, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (63)
Map Pin Small Englewood, NJ
Call for new patient details
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Charbel Chalfoun, MD

Dr. Charbel Chalfoun, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center.

Dr. Chalfoun works at East Coast Advanced Plastic Surgery in Englewood, NJ with other offices in Denville, NJ, Pompton Plains, NJ, Livingston, NJ, Ridgewood, NJ and Hoboken, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chalfoun's Office Locations

  1. 1
    East Coast Advanced Plastic Surgery - Englewood
    375 Engle St, Englewood, NJ 07631 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 449-1000
  2. 2
    East Coast Advanced Plastic Surgery - Denville
    16 Pocono Rd Ste 216, Denville, NJ 07834 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 449-1000
  3. 3
    East Coast Advanced Plastic Surgery - Pompton
    97 W Parkway Fl 2, Pompton Plains, NJ 07444 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 449-1000
  4. 4
    East Coast Advanced Plastic Surgery - Livingston
    200 S Orange Ave # 295, Livingston, NJ 07039 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 449-1000
  5. 5
    East Coast Advanced Plastic Surgery
    20 Wilsey Sq Ste C, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 449-1000
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  6. 6
    East Coast Advanced Plastic Surgery
    79 Hudson St Ste 700, Hoboken, NJ 07030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 449-1000
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chilton Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 63 ratings
    Patient Ratings (63)
    5 Star
    (63)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Charbel Chalfoun, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, French and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1871775130
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of California, Irvine Medical Center
    Residency
    • University Of California Irvine College Of Medicine
    Internship
    • University of California - UCI
    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    • LaSalle University
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chalfoun has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chalfoun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    63 patients have reviewed Dr. Chalfoun. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chalfoun.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chalfoun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chalfoun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

