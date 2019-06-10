Overview

Dr. Charbel Maksoud, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Joplin, MO. They graduated from LEBANESE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Freeman Hospital West.



Dr. Maksoud works at Freeman Heart & Vasular Institute-mcintosh in Joplin, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.