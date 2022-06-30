Dr. Chari Fletcher Crayton, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fletcher Crayton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chari Fletcher Crayton, DDS
Overview
Dr. Chari Fletcher Crayton, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Indianapolis, IN.
Dr. Fletcher Crayton works at
Locations
-
1
Crosspoint Family Dental Care9855 Crosspoint Blvd Ste 144, Indianapolis, IN 46256 Directions (317) 972-9732
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fletcher Crayton?
Friendly staff! Dr. Fletcher Crayton was very helpful and amazing! She understood what my dental needs were and came up with the proper plan. I was also thrilled that an appointment was scheduled for the following week for a crown after my visit. Normally,this was something that I wasn't to achieve with my other dental office!
About Dr. Chari Fletcher Crayton, DDS
- Dentistry
- English, Spanish
- Female
- 1356565337
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fletcher Crayton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fletcher Crayton accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Fletcher Crayton using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Fletcher Crayton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fletcher Crayton works at
Dr. Fletcher Crayton speaks Spanish.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Fletcher Crayton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fletcher Crayton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fletcher Crayton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fletcher Crayton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.