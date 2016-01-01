Dr. Charis Eng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charis Eng, MD
Overview of Dr. Charis Eng, MD
Dr. Charis Eng, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Eng works at
Dr. Eng's Office Locations
-
1
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 353-0133Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Eng?
About Dr. Charis Eng, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1912985383
Education & Certifications
- Dana Farber Cancer Inst/Har
- Beth Israel Hospital
- Beth Israel Hospital
- University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eng accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eng works at
Dr. Eng has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eng.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.