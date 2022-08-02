See All Rheumatologists in New York, NY
Dr. Charis Meng, MD

Rheumatology
3.9 (8)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Charis Meng, MD

Dr. Charis Meng, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Hosp Special Surgery

Dr. Meng works at Georges Sylvestre, M.D. in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Meng's Office Locations

    Riley J. Williams III MD PC
    525 E 71st St, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 774-2656

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Osteoarthritis
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 02, 2022
    Dr. Meng was highly attentive, patient and extremely thorough in considering all aspects of my illness. She delved deeply into my symptoms to try to come up with a diagnosis. She ruled out many possible sources to my relief and gave me very sound advice on how to improve my symptoms. I’m very grateful for her care.
    Gretchen Beckhorn — Aug 02, 2022
    About Dr. Charis Meng, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    NPI Number
    • 1063475580
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hosp Special Surgery
    Board Certifications
    • Rheumatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charis Meng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Meng has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Meng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Meng works at Georges Sylvestre, M.D. in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Meng’s profile.

    Dr. Meng has seen patients for Arthritis, Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meng on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Meng. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meng.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

