Dr. Charis Noteboom, MD
Dr. Charis Noteboom, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wichita, KS.
Dr. Noteboom's Office Locations
Pearl OB/Gyn3252 E Douglas Ave Ste 101, Wichita, KS 67208 Directions (316) 350-8849Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Wesley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
After careful consideration when choosing the right OB/Gyn, I had come across Dr. Noteboom. I called to make an appointment & was pleasantly surprised with the wonderful communication I had received, as well as getting me in quickly after expressing the importance of my concern. Fast forward- I went to my appt. & was incredibly impressed with how informative & sincere Dr. Noteboom was. She listened to all of my concerns & helped me understand what my next steps were. After seeing multiple gynecologists in the past, I can finally say I have found a good one and will definitely be recommending all of my friends and family. If you are looking for a trustworthy doctor who listens to you and doesn’t treat you like every other patient, go see her. She is remarkable.
About Dr. Charis Noteboom, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1831628635
Dr. Noteboom has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Noteboom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Noteboom works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Noteboom. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Noteboom.
