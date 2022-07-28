Dr. Charity Burke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charity Burke, MD
Overview of Dr. Charity Burke, MD
Dr. Charity Burke, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Norton Hospital.
Dr. Burke works at
Dr. Burke's Office Locations
-
1
Norton Children's Hospital231 E Chestnut St, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 629-6000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Norton Louisville Arm & Hand - Angies Way Suite 3509880 Angies Way Ste 350, Louisville, KY 40241 Directions (502) 629-4263
Hospital Affiliations
- Norton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Burke?
Dr. Burke was on call the night our daughter dropped a glass and cut tendons, nerves, arteries in her wrist trying to catch it. She did a phenomenal job that night saving her hand and recovering most of her function. Scar tissue was a challenge later in recovery that required another surgery due to nerve pain related to the scar tissue but we worked through that. All said, my daughter missed 4 years of sports and her love, basketball. She finally returned to play her junior year and she just received a scholarship to play college basketball. We were so blessed that Dr. Burke was the one to take care of our daughter that evening and her great work allowed her to achieve her life long dream of playing college basketball. Thank you Dr. Burke!!!
About Dr. Charity Burke, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1396888459
Education & Certifications
- LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burke works at
Dr. Burke has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Burke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.