Dr. Jacobs has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charity Jacobs, MD
Overview of Dr. Charity Jacobs, MD
Dr. Charity Jacobs, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO.
Dr. Jacobs works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Jacobs' Office Locations
-
1
Southeast Orthopedics and Sports Medicine1723 Broadway St Ste 315, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701 Directions (573) 519-4960
Hospital Affiliations
- Southeast Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jacobs?
About Dr. Charity Jacobs, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1962764183
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jacobs accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jacobs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jacobs works at
Dr. Jacobs has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacobs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacobs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacobs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.