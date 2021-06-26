See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Bryan, TX
Dr. Charity Karpac, MD

Internal Medicine
4.2 (12)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Charity Karpac, MD

Dr. Charity Karpac, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bryan, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX.

Dr. Karpac works at CHI St Joseph Health Primary Care Austin's Colony in Bryan, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Karpac's Office Locations

    CHI St Joseph Health Primary Care Austin's Colony
    2410 Boonville Rd, Bryan, TX 77808 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 26, 2021
    Dr. Charity Karpac is the most compassionate physician I have ever had. She never gave up on finding me the right specialists to diagnosis and/or treat my many new and old serious medical issues. I am so grateful to be her patient. She has gone above and beyond as my PCP and finding me help when needed over the last four years. Her staff is also the BEST.
    Diane — Jun 26, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Charity Karpac, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1811015878
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Strong Memorial Hospital University of Rochester
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charity Karpac, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karpac is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Karpac has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Karpac has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Karpac works at CHI St Joseph Health Primary Care Austin's Colony in Bryan, TX. View the full address on Dr. Karpac’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Karpac. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karpac.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karpac, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karpac appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.