Dr. Charity Pollak, MD

Pediatrics
4.2 (10)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Charity Pollak, MD

Dr. Charity Pollak, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Jenks, OK. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital South and Hillcrest Medical Center.

Dr. Pollak works at Utica Park Clinic in Jenks, OK with other offices in Tulsa, OK. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pollak's Office Locations

    Utica Park Clinic - Jenks
    701 E Main St, Jenks, OK 74037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 298-2264
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Midtown Pediatrics
    1145 S Utica Ave Ste 403, Tulsa, OK 74104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 584-3548
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Hillcrest Hospital South
  • Hillcrest Medical Center

Treatment frequency



Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Charity Pollak, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093745879
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charity Pollak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pollak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pollak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pollak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Pollak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pollak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pollak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pollak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

