Overview of Dr. Charity Pollak, MD

Dr. Charity Pollak, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Jenks, OK. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital South and Hillcrest Medical Center.



Dr. Pollak works at Utica Park Clinic in Jenks, OK with other offices in Tulsa, OK. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

