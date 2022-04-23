Dr. Charla Fischer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fischer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charla Fischer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Charla Fischer, MD
Dr. Charla Fischer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tarrytown, NY. They completed their fellowship with Nyu Hospital For Joint Diseases
Dr. Fischer works at
Dr. Fischer's Office Locations
-
1
ColumbiaDoctors Tarrytown155 White Plains Rd Ste 105, Tarrytown, NY 10591 Directions (212) 305-9192
-
2
ColumbiaDoctors Englewood500 Grand Ave, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (212) 305-9192
-
3
Herbert Irving Pavillion161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 932-5100Monday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
-
4
ColumbiaDoctors Midtown51 W 51st St Frnt 2, New York, NY 10019 Directions (212) 932-5100
-
5
Madison Avenue Orthopedic Associates145 E 32nd St Fl 4, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 427-3986Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fischer?
Excellent bedside manner. Very professional explanation of my concerns.
About Dr. Charla Fischer, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1417115767
Education & Certifications
- Nyu Hospital For Joint Diseases
- Columbia University Medical Center
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fischer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fischer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fischer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fischer works at
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Fischer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fischer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fischer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fischer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.