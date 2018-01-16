Dr. Charla Jones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charla Jones, MD
Overview of Dr. Charla Jones, MD
Dr. Charla Jones, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center.
Dr. Jones' Office Locations
TriHealth Physician University Station1775 W Lexington Ste 150, Cincinnati, OH 45212 Directions (513) 246-8000Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I see Dr. Jones for depression. After only a few visits, she had found the right medication and right dosage for me.
About Dr. Charla Jones, MD
- Psychiatry
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1265643571
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jones accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
